Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Update

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Basf Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $12.62 on Monday. Basf has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Basf will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Basf Cuts Dividend

Basf Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. Basf’s payout ratio is -1,675.00%.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

