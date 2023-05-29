Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.68-$3.08 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $36.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.