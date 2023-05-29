BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in May

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the April 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
BBTV Stock Performance
Shares of BBTVF opened at $0.24 on Monday. BBTV has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.
About BBTV
