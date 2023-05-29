BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in May

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the April 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

BBTV Stock Performance

Shares of BBTVF opened at $0.24 on Monday. BBTV has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.

About BBTV

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

