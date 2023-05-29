BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCE. StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.98. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.92%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

