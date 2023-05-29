Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Up 41.6% in May

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the April 30th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bear Creek Mining Trading Up 2.3 %

BCEKF stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corp. engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties with the objective of identifying mineralized deposits economically worthy of subsequent development and mining or sale to create value for shareholders. It is also involved in the production and sale of gold and silver and the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.