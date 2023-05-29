Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,528,200 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 1,198,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,183.1 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BJCHF opened at $0.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $0.79.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

