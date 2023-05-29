Anglo American’s (AAL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.53) to GBX 3,400 ($42.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($40.42) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.34) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,210 ($39.93).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,318.50 ($28.84) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of £31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.93, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.30. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,263.13 ($28.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,036 ($50.20). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,515.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,977.25.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 661 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,493 ($31.01) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,495.93). In related news, insider Ian Tyler acquired 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($35.21) per share, for a total transaction of £19,845.31 ($24,683.22). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($31.01) per share, with a total value of £16,478.73 ($20,495.93). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,312. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

