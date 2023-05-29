Beta Wealth Group Inc. Makes New $56,000 Investment in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIST stock opened at $3.98 on Monday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that is designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

