BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.73.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.
Insider Activity at BorgWarner
In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,062 shares of company stock valued at $822,433. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of BorgWarner
BorgWarner Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BorgWarner Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
