BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,062 shares of company stock valued at $822,433. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

BorgWarner Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

