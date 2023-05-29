Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives $34.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

BOX Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BOX opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.01. BOX has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06.

Insider Activity at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.29 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. Equities research analysts expect that BOX will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,060 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after acquiring an additional 48,626 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in BOX by 27.9% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,998,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,814 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BOX by 4.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,740,000 after acquiring an additional 82,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,838,000 after acquiring an additional 119,823 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

