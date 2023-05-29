Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brady in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Brady Price Performance

Brady stock opened at $49.28 on Monday. Brady has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brady will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $459,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,206.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brady by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Brady by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Brady by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brady by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Stories

