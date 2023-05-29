Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Purchases $442,500.00 in Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFHGet Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 15,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $442,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,956,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,210,289.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 19th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 5,850 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $173,979.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 17th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 103,950 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,086,275.50.
  • On Monday, May 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 113,973 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,180,986.43.
  • On Friday, May 12th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 71,027 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $1,884,346.31.
  • On Wednesday, May 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $1,955,250.00.
  • On Monday, May 8th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,775,500.00.
  • On Thursday, May 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 33,711 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $799,624.92.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Bread Financial by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Bread Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

