Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Purchases $442,500.00 in Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 15,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $442,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,956,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,210,289.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bread Financial alerts:

On Friday, May 19th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 5,850 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $173,979.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 103,950 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,086,275.50.

On Monday, May 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 113,973 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,180,986.43.

On Friday, May 12th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 71,027 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $1,884,346.31.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $1,955,250.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,775,500.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 33,711 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $799,624.92.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Bread Financial by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Bread Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.