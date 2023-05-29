Brian Armstrong Sells 29,730 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,715,718.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 8th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,681,528.80.
- On Monday, April 24th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70.
- On Monday, April 10th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,860,503.40.
- On Monday, March 27th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $1,868,827.80.
- On Monday, March 20th, Brian Armstrong sold 1,706 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $128,478.86.
- On Friday, March 17th, Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $2,116,243.26.
Coinbase Global Price Performance
COIN stock opened at $56.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $116.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.52.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
See Also
