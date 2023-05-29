Brian Armstrong Sells 29,730 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,715,718.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,681,528.80.

On Monday, April 24th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70.

On Monday, April 10th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,860,503.40.

On Monday, March 27th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $1,868,827.80.

On Monday, March 20th, Brian Armstrong sold 1,706 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $128,478.86.

On Friday, March 17th, Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $2,116,243.26.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock opened at $56.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $116.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.52.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

