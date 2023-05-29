BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Analog Devices by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 76,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 27,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 82,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,237,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.4 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $176.53 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.