BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.48 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

BLK opened at $672.30 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $696.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

