BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:GE opened at $102.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.27. The company has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $105.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

