Brokerages Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target at $90.93

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $110,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,729,051.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $765,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,117,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $110,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $23,729,051.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,250 shares of company stock worth $10,843,030. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The business’s revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

