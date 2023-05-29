Brokerages Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT at $137.75

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.75.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $94.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $133.02. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.59.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

