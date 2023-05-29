Brokerages Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Target Price at $214.20

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.20.
EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $210.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Equifax has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $234.14.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
