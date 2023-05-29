Brokerages Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Target Price at $214.20

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.20.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Equifax Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,015,000 after purchasing an additional 138,965 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,762,000 after acquiring an additional 331,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equifax by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,808,000 after acquiring an additional 535,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $210.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Equifax has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $234.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

