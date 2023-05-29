Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Price Target at C$25.04

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.04.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. CSFB raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Gibson Energy Trading Down 0.4 %
TSE GEI opened at C$21.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.12. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.03 and a 12-month high of C$27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25.
Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.