Brokerages Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) PT at $55.30

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.78.

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $427,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649,248.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,719,100. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

HALO opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

