Brokerages Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Price Target at $308.64

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $308.64.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $313.00 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at $24,443,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,443,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,280,000 after buying an additional 210,068 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.