Brokerages Set Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT at $95.09

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 928,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,603,000 after buying an additional 59,940 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 43.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 156,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 47,575 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $1,565,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $37,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

