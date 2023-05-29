Brokerages Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT at $6.60

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.76.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Redfin from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. Redfin has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.08. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 387.26% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after buying an additional 369,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,323,000 after buying an additional 67,418 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 231,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,137,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 291,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,512,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after buying an additional 1,124,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

