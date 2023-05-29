Brokerages Set Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Price Target at $146.60

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.60.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.
