Brokerages Set Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Price Target at $146.60

Posted by on May 29th, 2023

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSYGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Schneider Electric S.E. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5326 per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Schneider Electric S.E.’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

