Brokerages Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Price Target at $164.38

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SUI opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $172.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.42.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 215.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after purchasing an additional 939,057 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 104,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

