Brokerages Set THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Target Price at $84.00

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on THOR Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of THO opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.75. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

About THOR Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

