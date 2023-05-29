Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $21.99.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

