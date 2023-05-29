Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the April 30th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,419.0 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCF opened at $93.24 on Monday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.51.
