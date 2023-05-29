BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires 401 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE C opened at $44.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.74. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

