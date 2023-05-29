BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $216.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Stories

