BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $216.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Stories

