BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys 401 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

Citigroup stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

