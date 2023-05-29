BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AFG opened at $113.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.06 and a 200 day moving average of $130.17. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.98.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.