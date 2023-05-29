BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $193.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $612.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.84 and its 200 day moving average is $171.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,720 shares of company stock valued at $27,358,261. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

