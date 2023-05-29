BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $1.91 Million Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.21% of Astec Industries worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after buying an additional 354,483 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $8,140,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after purchasing an additional 178,771 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $2,721,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,459,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $38.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.77 million, a PE ratio of 109.63 and a beta of 1.50. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $49.56.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $347.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.58%.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

