BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $225.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.23. The company has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

