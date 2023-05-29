BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,716,000 after acquiring an additional 683,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $412,663,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after buying an additional 1,346,086 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mosaic by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,096,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,697,000 after buying an additional 208,201 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $33.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.35.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.