BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Altria Group by 227.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Altria Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after buying an additional 1,774,297 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after buying an additional 1,472,800 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

MO opened at $44.61 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $54.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

