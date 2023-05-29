BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $519,000 Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 506,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 41,060 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,797,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ FULT opened at $11.45 on Monday. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FULT. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Mccollom acquired 10,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,439.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,467 shares of company stock worth $274,013. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Stories

