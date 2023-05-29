BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $939,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $88.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

