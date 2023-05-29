BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $967,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.11.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

