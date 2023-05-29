BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,025,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,081,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,762 shares of company stock worth $8,749,860. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $262.04 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $262.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $671.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.