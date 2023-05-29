BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Purchases 375 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Adobe by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after buying an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Adobe by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 437,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Adobe by 729.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,069,000 after purchasing an additional 396,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe Trading Up 6.0 %

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $415.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.94 and its 200-day moving average is $353.49. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15. The firm has a market cap of $190.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

