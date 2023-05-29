BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $118.78 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

