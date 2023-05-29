BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 114 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,589,579 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.76.

Shares of LIN opened at $356.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.95 and a 200-day moving average of $342.39.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

