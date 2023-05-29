BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 150 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUK opened at $88.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average of $98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

