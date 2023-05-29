BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 5,434 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 230,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 520,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $30.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.16.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

