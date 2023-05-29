CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAIXY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CaixaBank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.14.

CAIXY stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

