California Resources Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.282 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

California Resources has a payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect California Resources to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Price Performance

NYSE CRC opened at $39.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05. California Resources has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.35 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 27.95%. On average, analysts predict that California Resources will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in California Resources by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in California Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRC shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on California Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on California Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.